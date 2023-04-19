Some 3,542 laptops have arrived in Palawan for distribution to 77 schools under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Computerization Program for Fiscal Year 2021.

The transport of the laptops were facilitated by the AFP Western Command (WESCOM), arriving on April 13 via a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130.

WESCOM’s units, Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West, 3rd Marine Brigade, and Headquarters Support Company, provided four military trucks to haul the computers from the airbase to the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan Schools Division Office.

Some 46 laptops will be handed over per school to equip teachers and students in the province to handle their teaching and learning needs.

The laptops are part of the DepEd’s Computerization Program for Fiscal Year 2021 and are expected to help the schools that were previously affected by Typhoon Odette during its onslaught more than a year ago.

