More than 300 residents of Barangay Bagong Bayan in Roxas, Palawan, received free services on June 16 through a caravan organized by the municipal government of Roxas and the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

The caravan provided a range of services, including free circumcisions for children and free haircuts for 41 individuals.

The Roxas Municipal Health Center extended free consultations and medicines to 165 residents.

Blood smear tests for malaria served 50 residents, nutrition services were provided to 31 individuals, civil document concerns were addressed for 20 residents, PhilHealth services benefited 42 residents, and PDAO concerns were handled for 16 residents.

In total, 372 residents received various free services during the caravan.

The community expressed their gratitude to LGU-Roxas and the police for their continued support.