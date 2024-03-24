More than 300 bikers rally in “Padyak at Galaw Fun Ride for Health,” boosting healthy living in Puerto Princesa on March 23.

The dawn gathering at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park united military contingents, private sector teams, civic groups, and solo riders in a display of community spirit and health consciousness.

The fun run commenced with a program where City Health Officer Dr. Ricardo Panganiban welcomed and thanked participants, followed by Dr. Ralph MarcoFlores, UHC team leader, offering essential tips for safe cycling.

Bikers navigated a challenging 19.8-kilometer route, starting from H. Mendoza St. and weaving through key landmarks including Rizal Avenue, Junction I, and the scenic Butterfly Garden, eventually circling back via strategic turns at Rafols Road and Abanico-Socrates Road.

The course concluded on H. Mendoza St., encapsulating a journey through Puerto Princesa’s streets and natural beauty.

According to the City Information Office (CIO), they regrouped at the amphitheater for a packed breakfast, enjoying arroz caldo, hamburgers, and water.

Upon registration, cyclists were treated to belt bags as complimentary gifts, alongside a raffle of cycling accessories, and special awards featuring plaques of recognition, gift vouchers, and cash prizes.

Caryl Blanche Fabricante clinched the Best Outfit of the Day award, bagging ₱1,000 in prize money. Isidro Beltran, the event’s Oldest Biker at 75, was also honored with ₱1,000.

Nine-year-old Saia Arcillas from Barangay Tiniguiban earned the Youngest Biker title, securing ₱1,000. Angela Borlagatan from Brgy. San Pedro, the Early Bird who arrived at Mendoza Park by 2:30 a.m., was rewarded with ₱2,000.

Bikers for Health, the largest group, won the Biggest Delegation award, taking home ₱5,000.

These awards are part of the “Padyak at Galaw for Health” initiative, a cornerstone of Puerto Princesa’s citywide health program led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron.