The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) has reported assisting more than 3.3 million beneficiaries since its initiation in 2011.

The program aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable and marginalized sectors by providing capital seed funds for microenterprises and employment assistance.

During a media forum on Thursday at the New Press Center in Quezon City, Florentino Loyola Jr., the assistant secretary for Specialized Programs and concurrent officer-in-charge of the SLP at the DSWD, showcased the program’s achievements.

“Ang SLP ay isang capability building program na naglalayong iangat ang socio-economic conditions ng ating mga kababayan lalo na ‘yong mga bulnerable at marginalized sector. Maliban po sa regular implementation ng ating SLP, ito din po ay tumugon sa iba’t-ibang pangyayari sa ating bansa tulad ng Marawi Siege, Boracay closure, at ‘yong imposition ng rice price caps in 2023,” Loyola said.

“So, sa kabuuan po ay higit 3.3 milyong benepisyaryo ang natulungan ng SLP simula noong una itong ipinatupad noong 2011,” he added.

Loyola explained that the SLP operates through two tracks: the Microenterprise Development Track (MDT) and the Employment Facilitation Track (EFT). MDT supports micro-enterprises in becoming organizationally and economically viable, while EFT assists participants in accessing suitable employment opportunities.

Beneficiaries under MDT, aged 16 and above, receive ₱15,000 each as capital assistance. Association members get ₱20,000 each. EFT provides Php5,000 to first-time job seekers to cover preparation expenses and requirements.

Loyola encouraged interested applicants to contact their city or municipal coordinators for guidance on the application process.

To qualify, individuals must be part of the Listahanan database or 4Ps beneficiaries. For those not meeting these criteria but are economically challenged, the SLP conducts a means test to assess eligibility.