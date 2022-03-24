The provincial government recently inaugurated four water supply system projects in Coron town, which are projected to deliver clean water to nearly 2,000 households in the four barangays of Bintuan, Decabobo, Decalachao, and San Jose.

Provincial and municipal government officials led by Palawan governor Jose Alvarez, vice governor Dennis Socrates, board members Leoncio Ola and Anton Alvarez, Palawan Water chief Engr. Michelle Ann Cardenas, former house representative Antonio Alvarez, and mayor Mario Reyes Jr. led the inauguration of the projects on March 22 and 24.

The first to be inaugurated on March 22 were the Bintuan Solar Powered Deepwell Water System, which cost more than P14 million, and the Decabobo Solar Powered Deepwell Water System, which cost more than P13 million, to offer clean water to 936 homes that have been without a consistent source of clean water for years.

Bintuan Solar Powered Deepwell Water System in Barangay Bintuan, Coron, Palawan, on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Rogie Florida/Palawan PIO)

“Base sa disenyo ng proyektong tubig, kaya nitong magserbisyo kahit na tumaas ang bilang ng populasyon sa mga nabanggit na barangay,” a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

“Ang mga proyektong tubig ay pinondohan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Coron, habang ang engineering design, feasibility study at technical supervision ay pinangasiwaan ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa pamamagitan ng Palawan Water,” it added.

On March 23, the Decalachao Solar Powered Deepwell Water System and the San Jose Solar Powered Deepwell Water System were also inaugurated in Coron to serve clean drinking water to 1,069 homes in the villages of Decalachao and San Jose.

They cost around P14 million each, according to the PIO. “Ito ay Level 3 connection o direkta sa kabahayan ang koneksyon ng proyektong tubig”.

Gaya ng water supply system sa mga barangay ng Bintuan at Decabobo, ito ay mayroong disenyo na kayang magserbisyo kahit na tumaas ang populasyon sa Brgy. Decalachao at Brgy. San Jose.

All water supply systems projects, according to the province’s information office, will be able to supply the barangays with water even if their populations increase.