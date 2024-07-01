The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that 25,960 individuals have benefitted from the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program across the Mimaropa region.

Among the TUPAD beneficiaries, 2,439 are from Occidental Mindoro, 6,038 from Oriental Mindoro, 1,528 from Marinduque, 2,704 from Romblon, and 13,251 from Palawan.

Meanwhile, 569 interns have benefitted from the Government Internship Program (GIP) in the first half of 2024. This includes 201 from Occidental Mindoro, 86 from Oriental Mindoro, 51 from Marinduque, 94 from Romblon, 110 from Palawan, and 27 from the regional office.

DOLE Mimaropa Regional Director Naomi Lyn C. Abellana stated that they have distributed P138,206,550 through the TUPAD program. Beneficiaries underwent an orientation to understand their duties, benefits, and the compensation they would receive before beginning tasks such as street cleaning and maintenance.

GIP beneficiaries received a total of P4,845,070. The program supports senior high school graduates, technical vocational course completers, and tertiary education graduates by employing them in government offices to provide work experience in the public sector.

Each intern receives a minimum wage of P395 per day, based on the region’s standard eight-hour workday wage in Mimaropa.