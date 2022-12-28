As a result of persistent rainfall, the Office of Provincial Agriculture (OPA) has initially recorded 237.9 hectares of flooded rice plantations in southern Palawan.

The OPA is constantly conducting flood damage assessments on agricultural products, it said.

The towns of Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Quezon, and Sofronio Española have been seriously impacted by the flooding.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, provincial agriculturist, stated on Tuesday that Quezon town has completed the initial assessment, which recorded 237.9 hectares of affected farm area in the southern part of the province.

“So far ang Quezon pa lang ang may initial report na 273.9 hectares of rice damage by flash flood,” he said in a message.

Vegetables and the fisheries sector are also monitored crops. According to Cabungcal, the initial assessment indicates that rice is the most affected crop.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported as of 8 p.m. on December 27, that the number of flood-affected reached 1,002 families or approximately 4,481 individuals.

