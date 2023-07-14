The local government of Brooke’s Point, through the Local Inter-Agency Committee on Relocation and Resettlement, awarded residential lots to around 200 individuals on July 12 and 13 in an effort to provide secure and sustainable housing solutions.

One hundred sixty individuals received residential lots in various locations within Barangay Pangobilian, including Kagitingan Village, Maharlika Village, Samariño Village, Balacan Village, and Zamora Village. Additionally, fifty-nine indigenous peoples received residential lots in Barangay Mainit.

According to the town’s information office, the recipients underwent a meticulous validation, evaluation, and arbitration process conducted by the sub-committee of the Local Inter-Agency Committee on Relocation and Resettlement. This ensured that the residential lots were allocated fairly and efficiently to those in need.

The primary objective of this program is to provide suitable and secure housing options for the residents of Brooke’s Point, particularly for those living in high-risk areas such as coastal zones, riverbanks, and landslide-prone areas.

The Brooke’s Point information office said by awarding residential lots, the local government aims to address the housing needs of the community and enhance the overall living conditions of its residents.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito emphasized the importance of preserving these awarded residential lots for future generations and urged the beneficiaries to take good care of their new properties.