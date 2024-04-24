Over 1.5 million Palaweños have already registered through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), with a total of 709,393 having been issued the digital IDS, said a press statement released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) office in Palawan.

The PhilSys Registry was passed into law in 2017 through Republic Act No. 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act. The PSA was mandated to establish a single national identification system for those residing in the Philippines, and PSA Palawan has conducted numerous on-the-ground efforts to register Palaweños through the system.

Through the years, PSA Palawan has brought out teams to register those in the barangay, purok, and school levels throughout the province, with priority being given to the communities of indigenous peoples and other marginalized sectors.

Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, the Chief Statistical Specialist for PSA Palawan stated in a press release that those children from one year-to five-year old can now be registered through the PhilSys by their parents or legal guardians.

While some of the PSA Palawan teams will continue to conduct PhilSys registration efforts in Child Development Centers of each barangay, parents and guardians who want to register their young children will require an original birth certificate (either from the PSA, the local civil registry office, or the National Statistics Office) of the child and the PhilSys national ID (PhilID or ePhil ID) of the parent/legal guardian.