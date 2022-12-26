Flooding from northeast monsoon downpours has displaced an estimated 1,016 people in the southern Palawan towns of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza.

According to the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), 86 families have been moved to three emergency shelters in Brooke’s Point, while 151 families are temporarily housed in an evacuation center in Bataraza.

The office also reported two completely destroyed and one partially destroyed houses in Brooke’s Point, as well as 28 completely destroyed and 142 partially destroyed houses in Bataraza.

Residents claimed that it has been raining steadily in Bataraza since midnight on December 25.

Flood waters inundate a coastal community in Brgy. 1, Roxas, in northern Palawan on the night of December 24, 2022. | Photo from Jappy Salem

Storm surges have been reported in both towns’ coastal areas as a result of strong winds and rising sea levels.

PAGASA forecasted cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the rest of the province in their 6 p.m. bulletin.

The weather service also warned of the possibility of flash floods or landslides in the coming days due to moderate to heavy rains.

Other flooding reports have also come in from Roxas’ Barangay 1 and Sofronio Espaola.

According to Jappy Salem, a Roxas resident, residents of Barangay 1 were flooded Saturday night due to rising sea levels. He stated that the flood waters had only receded on Monday.

Rivers and its tributaries particularly in Abongan, Lian, Barbakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langongan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig, Inagawan, Malatgao, Apuaporaoan, Baton-baton, Aramaywan, Iwahig, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan,Kinlungan, Iraan, Tigaplan, Malabangan, Ransang, Candawaga, Culasian, Iwahig (Brooke’s Point) Okayan, Canipaan, Busuanga and Coron are likely to be affected as per PAGASA General Flood Warning Advisory #8. (With reports from Gerald Ticke and Arphil Ballarta)

