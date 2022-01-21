Over 1,000 homes on Mangsee Island in Balabac at the southernmost tip of Palawan will benefit from the reverse osmosis desalination water system project, which will provide them with safe and clean drinking water.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) stated that the Mangsee Water System Project (MWSP) was the provincial government’s response to the islanders’ need for clean water.

“Tinugunan ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Palawan sa ilalim ng pamunuan ni Gob. Jose Alvarez ang matagal ng suliranin ng kawalan ng malinis at ligtas na inuming tubig sa Barangay Mangsee sa Balabac. Ito ay sa pamamagitan ng itinayong Mangsee Water System na mayroong disenyong Reverse Osmosis Desalination,” the PIO said.

According to the PIO, the water system improvement cost P20 million to complete and will benefit approximately 1,764 households. To date, the water project is already serving residents of 248 homes.

Desalination through reverse osmosis will desalt seawater and convert it to potable water for areas that currently lack access to fresh water.

File photo by Rogie Florida through the Palawan PIO.

The water project was started in June 2020 and started serving the residents of Mangsee on January 14, 2022, through the Palawan Water of the provincial government.

“Bagama’t hindi madali ang pagsasakatuparan ng nasabing proyekto dahil sa lokasyon ng islang barangay at sa madalas na masamang panahon gayon din sa kasalukuyang pandemya ay buong pagsisikap pa ring naitayo ang proyektong pagkakaloob ng malinis natubig,” the PIO added.