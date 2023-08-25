Over 1,500 workers participated in a motorcade on Thursday aimed at promoting hope and unity, showing their backing for the Ipilan Nickel Corporation amidst obstacles that have emerged in its mining operation in Brooke’s Point.

These challenges stemmed from the issuance of a cease-and-desist order by the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples and a writ of kalikasan by the Supreme Court recently.

The motorcade, commencing in Barangay Calasaguen and concluding in Brgy. Ipilan, where the mining company’s operation is located, sought to demonstrate support for the company.

It was an event held by the employees against the CDO issued by the NCIP on August 16. The directive mandated the mining firm to stop its operations due to the alleged absence of a Certification Precondition (CP), a requirement for certain activities, projects, or programs that may potentially affect indigenous communities and their ancestral domains.

It is part of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process mandated by the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) of 1997.

Arnel Abela, an employee of the mining company and a member of the Pala’wan indigenous community, voiced his disappointment concerning the issuance of the CDO. He said that the support provided by Ipilan Nickel has significantly benefited his family’s welfare, especially in meeting their daily necessities.

“Naniniwala akong responsable ang kompanya ng INC. Mahirap talaga maghanap ng trabaho sa katulad naming hindi nakapag-aral, malaki ang tulong ng INC sa katulad namin at malaki ang nabago sa buhay namin, sa pamilya ko ng makapag trabaho ako sa INC,” said Abela.

“Sana tuloy-tuloy ang operasyon ng INC, malaking tulong sa aming mga manggagawa, maraming mga katutubong trabahante ang mawawalan ng trabaho,” he added.

Alex Arabis, resident mine manager of Ipilan, expressed gratitude to all workers who showed support for the company during the motorcade.

He extended appreciation to the volunteers from various barangays, as well as the GenCons of INC-Anseca and CKDI, along with their subcontractors and truckers, many of whom are from Brooke’s Point.

“Maraming salamat sa mga lumahok lalo at sa mga bulontaryong pumunta galing sa mga iba’t ibang barangay,” he said.

Ipilan was granted a period of five days by the NCIP to stop all activities and establish safety precautions to ensure community well-being. Although the resolution was dated August 11, it was formally issued by the NCIP’s local office in Palawan on August 16.

Subsequent to receiving the CDO, the mining company and Celestial Nickel Mining Exploration Corporation filed an appeal with the NCIP on August 18 through a motion for reconsideration. The motion emphasized the company’s request for the NCIP to reconsider its decision and reject a resolution from specific indigenous groups in Brooke’s Point.

Ipilan and Celestial Mining cited that NCIP Mimaropa has no jurisdiction to issue the CDO as it is the primary regulation responsibility of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) over mining companies whose operations are under a government-mandated mineral production sharing agreement (MPSA).

They all cited that it was the NCIP Mimaropa that facilitated and conducted the FPIC pursuant to Administrative Order No. 3, Series of 2012.

The issuance of the CDO to order the stoppage of Ipilan’s mining operation, the motion stated, lacks basis.