Over 1,200 senior citizens in El Nido to receive assistance from DSWD

EL NIDO, Palawan – An estimated 1,230 indigent elderly residents here are expected to receive P6,000 each as financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Local elderly focal person Marfel Hermoso said Friday that of the more than 2,000 indigent senior citizens in El Nido, they have only validated the initial figure to receive the payouts.

“Hindi pa po tapos ang validation ng mga iilan kaya mauuna na lamang muna itong iba,” Hermoso said.

She said they have started distributing the payouts to around 400 senior citizens in Brgys. Bebeladan, Bagong Bayan, Aberawan, and Manlag, while those in the center barangays of Corong-Corong, Maligaya, Masagana, Villa Libertad, and Buenasuerte received theirs on January 31.

“Ang schedule talaga namin dito sa poblacion ay sa hapon, kaya lang na-delay lang ang ating mga bisita dahil sa problema sa transportasyon,” she said.

Hermoso said as of Friday night, they have completed handing the payouts to 177 senior citizens. The payout schedule will be until February 2.

Payout recipient Charlie Melgar from Corong-Corong said though he waited for several hours, the help that he received will go a long way for him, particularly to purchase his medicine.

“Mga ala una pa kami dumating dito kasi ang alam namin ay ala una magre-release. Pero okay lang dahil malaking tulong po ito sa amin para sa pambili ng gamot kaya kami nagtiis maghintay. Kaya lang nakakaawa lang ‘yong medyo mahina-hina na,” Melgar said.

The P6,000 financial assistance for the elderly residents are payouts for the months January to December 2019, Hermoso said.

“Itong financial assistance galing sa national na mayroong tig-P500 kada buwan silang matatanggap, ngunit dahil sa validation process kaya ngayon lang nila ito matatanggap ng buo,” she said.

The releasing team is composed of project development officer and staff Geneliza Gabilan and Emily Dulay, and Mae Sandra Basio from DSWD MIMAROPA.

About the Author Bella Mutia