An estimated 1,138 health workers received accident insurance from the Office of 3rd District Rep. Gil “Kabarangay” Acosta Jr. under its newly-established program Tulong para sa Kalusugan Officers (TKO).

Kabarangay information officer Agnes Acosta-Magdaug recently said in an interview with Palawan News that the accident insurance is an expansion of the Barangay Tanod Association (BATAS) program intended for the barangay tanods or security forces.

She said that this is also to consider the barangay health workers (BHWs) as modern heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magdaug said that the program intends to ensure assistance to the barangay frontliners in any unwanted incidents.

“In consideration na ‘yon na ang modern heroes natin lalo na ‘yong mga nasa barangay ‘di ba? Kapag may aksidente ay saan sila kukuha ng pangassist. That’s the way of expanding ng program ni Cong na giving accident insurance sa mga barangay workers,” Magdaug said.

Based on the data provided by their office, 933 health workers are from Puerto Princesa City and 175 from Aborlan.

Currently, most of the BHWs from the barangays of the 3rd District were already enrolled in the insurance.