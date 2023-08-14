Over 1,000 trash bins of garbage were collected by participants in the second series of the Save the Puerto Princesa Bays event last Saturday along the shoreline of Barangay Bagong Silang through the Scoop Basura Version 2.0.

According to city information officer Richard Ligad on Monday, 20 groups from the residents of the barangay took part, along with 15 groups from uniformed personnel, and seven groups from the academe and schools.

Carrying their baskets, sacks, shovels, and other trash collector tools, they demonstrated their readiness for an intense competition in collecting the garbage. The competition lasted for three hours, with the goal being to fill the most bins beyond 50, ” Ligad said.

“So, at the signal to start the competition, the participants were like in an ‘amazing race’ as they began the process of gathering garbage,” he added.

In the end, in the barangay category, the 4R’s group filled 130 trash bins and was declared the champion. Purok Mameng of Bagong Silang came second, filling 102 bins, while Action Man group secured the third place, filling 96 bins of garbage.

In the academe category, Palawan National School (PNS) took the lead, filling 50 bins of garbage. In the men in uniform category, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary came third, filling 30 bins of garbage.

The Solid Waste Management and Oplan Linis Program documented the collection of 1,065 trash bins, which is equivalent to the capacity of 14 fully-loaded garbage trucks, from the competition. Among these, 810 bins were contributed by the local community, 101 bins were amassed from educational institutions, and 154 bins were the result of the participation of uniformed personnel.

Aside from the Scoop Basura Version 2.0, mudball throwing and coastal cleanup activities were also carried out with the participation of city government employees, non-government organizations, and other agencies that showed their strong support for the city’s environmental program.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron hopes for the continued support of the citizens of Puerto Princesa to directly keep the city’s iconic bays, including Puerto Princesa Bay, Honda Bay, Ulugan Bay, Oyster Bay, Turtle Bay, and Binunsalian Bay, clean.