The number of families affected by flooding brought by heavy rains due to shear line coupled by the northeast monsoon has reached 1,002 or a total of 4,481 individuals, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said in its 8 p.m. report on Tuesday.

The affected residents were from the towns of Quezon (137 families); Brooke’s Point (405 families); Balabac (39); Bataraza (238); Taytay (6); Sofronio Española (79); and Narra (98) who were brought to evacuation centers.

The municipality of Narra has also reported damage to 49.75 hectares of rice crops in the barangays of Ipilan (2.5 ha) and Burirao (47.25 ha) at a cost of P1.38 million.

The no sail policy implemented by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) remains for sea vessels below 250 gross tonnage capacity as gale warning continue to be in effect through out the province of Palawan.

Suspension of work in both government and private offices also remain in effect in the towns of Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española and Narra.

Due to severe floodings that has affected seven barangays, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Brooke’s Point has adopted a resolution placing the town under one-month state of calamity.

About Post Author