- Advertisement by Google -

A total of 1,261 individuals involved in illegal gambling activities were arrested by the operatives of Police Regional Office-4B (MIMAROPA) since January this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, PRO 4B (Mimaropa) chief Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia said they have launched 341 anti-illegal gambling operations which resulted in the confiscation of a total amount of PHP366,283 bet money, based on the records from the Regional Operations Division.

The number includes 158 individuals involved in illegal gambling activities who were arrested in week-long anti-illegal gambling operations launched by police officers in the region from Sept. 12 to 18.

Hernia revealed that a total of 41 anti-illegal gambling operations were conducted by the five different Police Provincial Offices and one City Police Office which resulted in the confiscation of PHP42,760 bet money.

- Advertisement -

All arrested persons are now under police custody while appropriate criminal complaints are being prepared for filing against them.

Hernia commended the operating units for their accomplishments in the PNP’s campaign against illegal gambling activities.

“We will intensify our operations against all forms of illegal gambling activities as part of the Kaayusan program under the Chief, PNP’s MKK=K framework. I have directed all unit commanders to remain relentless in enforcing the law as we maintain the peace and order in the region,” Hernia said. (PNA)

Back to school na nga, mga Suki! Para sa aming mga estudyante na Suki, huwag kalimutan kunin ang iyong allowance sa pinakamalapit na Palawan Express! May higit 10,000 agents at branches nationwide! #iPalawanMoNa #PalaParaan

Para sa kumpletong detalye, pumunta sa https://bit.ly/3cD8DA7. Huwag rin kalimutan i-like at i-follow ang aming official pages, Suki!

About Post Author