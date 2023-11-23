Barangay officials and civil service employees from Brooke’s Point received recognition during the inaugural Barangayani 2023, Gawad Kalinga sa Serbisyo, organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), held at the Convention Center on the evening of Monday, November 20.

The aim of the program was to honor the captains, councilors, secretaries, treasurers, and other servants from the 18 barangays of the town who served their constituents and managed their respective offices.

“Marami ang gustong maglingkod, pero isa tayo sa pinili ng Panginoon upang gampanan ang tiwalang ibinigay ng mga mamamayan sa atin na sila’y paglingkuran, kaya hindi biro ang maging public servant dahil ang responsibilidad ay napakalaki at yoong para sa atin ay ibibigay pa natin sa tao pero lagi nating tatandaan na hindi natin lahat ma-pplease ang lahat sa ating mga ginagawa basta tayo ay gawin natin kung ano ang tama,” town Mayor Cesareo Benedito said.

Vice Mayor Atty. Mary Jean Feliciano emphasized the weight of the responsibilities placed on the shoulders of the officials to maintain peace and order, and elevate the standard of living for the town’s residents.

In a statement, DILG Provincial Director Tagle expressed his gratitude to those who served and continue to serve, contributing to Brooke’s Point receiving the Seal of Good Local Governance award.

He also emphasized the town’s continuous progress and deemed it fitting to honor those who served honestly and effectively for the people and the town.