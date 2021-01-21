Outfit ideas for the ladies this 2021

Ditch the usual sweatpants getup and let these outfit ideas for 2021 inspire you to dress better.

While you might be tempted to just throw on any clothing you see in the closet, the start of the year marks new beginnings. This is the perfect time to step up your fashion game because some seriously stylish trends are being unveiled.

Upgrade Your Usual Top by Layering

If you didn’t already know, layering is the newest fashion trend.

A denim jacket is ideal for layering. To nail the casual urban style, take the Regatta Denim Jacket and add a plain hoodie underneath it. If you think that layering that much clothing is impossible under the Philippine weather, wearing thinner fabrics just might work in your favor.

Unbuttoned Cardigans

The key to dressing a little bit better is wearing basic clothing pieces with a new approach. Grab your favorite cardigan and leave one or two of the bottom buttons. If you want to go for a feminine vibe with a touch of retro, pair it with a plaid skirt available at Surplus Shop, which is the home of great fashion finds with their wide array of authentic and affordable apparel and accessories from some of the world’s most fashionable brands.

Baggy Pants

If there is one trend that could be seen on our favorite stars, influencers, and even supermodels, it would be baggy garments. Make no mistake! We don’t mean your sweatpants but wide-leg denim pants, culottes, and stylish slacks.

Baggy pants are a welcome change from flashy outfits. It is also stylish enough to complement a wide variety of fashion pieces. For instance, you can wear the OXGN Light Wash Straight Cut Jeans with a cropped top to complement your body frame.

Urban Street Style Outfits

Street style is certainly making waves in the fashion scene lately. Aren’t you just in love with Blackpink Lisa’s street style? For 2021, take the chance to dress better by recreating her style. Pair some sports track shorts with a graphic tee and chunky shoes.

Get some inspiration from available merchandise at Memo, For Me, and Penshoppe.

Vintage Dresses

Want to try a feminine and elegant look? Wearing a lovely vintage dress from Bayo, Vise Versa or Unica Hija offers a pretty silhouette and timeless flair to your closet. It features a classic A-line dress with a beautiful metal buckle accent securing the waist to a beautiful shape.

Long Pleated Skirts

Long pleated skirts are making a huge comeback so don’t miss the hype! Wear it the regular way and it will exude a classy and conservative look that falls nothing short of aesthetic. Match a pleated skirt with a cozy sweater tucked in. Find some stylish options at SM Woman of The SM Store.

The latest fashion trends suggest pairing pleated skirts with sneakers. So take a look at available options at Sports Central and create a casual femme look.

To complete the casual femme look, consider using a warm shade of lipstick available at Watsons.

Here are five outfit ideas for 2021 you can recreate today! There is so much you can do to dress a little bit better for the new year. All you need is a little creativity to explore various fashion possibilities.

