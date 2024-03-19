The hashtag #JusticeForKillua is currently trending on social media following reports of the alleged beating and subsequent killing on March 17 of a golden retriever named Killua.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the perpetrator is a certain Anthony Solares.

In a video shared by Vina Rachelle Arazas on her Facebook account, a CCTV footage captured Solares chasing and striking her dog, Killua. The suspect in the animal cruelty incident claimed that his actions were motivated by his desire to protect his child.

In subsequent videos, Solares is shown providing an explanation in his native language for why he pursued and killed Killua, followed by him retrieving a sack containing the lifeless body of the golden retriever.

WATCH REEL: Golden retriever dog killed

Solares also admitted to being the one who killed the dog and further stated that he sought help from other people.

In his post on his social media account, which netizens captured, he expressed anger towards those criticizing him for his actions, even referring to them as “inutil.”

He also posted a comment on March 18 to the plan of Killua’s owner to file a case against him for animal cruelty.

“Kasu kasu ka pa, ano ba ginawa kung mali!? kayu itung nagpapakawala ng aso na delikado, paano pag nakagat ang anak ko? hwalang mapapala iyan dahil kamag-anak namin pulitiko,” he said.

“Mga inutil na galit na galit sa aking nagawa. Wala kayong pang-unawa. Kung ganito ang nangyari sa aking anak, tutulungan niyo ba kami? Hindi niyo kasi nakita ang buong pangyayare, pinigilan ko lang ang aso na atakihin ang aking anak. Mas maigi na ang aking nagawa keysa ganito ang mangyari sa sinumang anak!” he posted again today, March 19.

The owner couldn’t hold back tears upon seeing her beloved pet with its body still “warm.”

If Killua had indeed bitten someone, it is not a sufficient reason to brutally kill her.

“If nangagat man, it is not enough reason to kill my pet. He (Solares) was asking for apology, but no sorry could ever replace my baby. He was loved by everyone, and he [loved] us the same. More than pa nga,” Vina Rachelle said.

Ipinaliwanag din niya na hindi nakalabas si Killua dahil nakabukas ang gate. Naka lock daw ito, pero tila inakyat ng kanyang aso at nahulog ito.

“For the information of everyone, hindi yan nakalabas kasi bukas ang gate. The gate was locked. Tumaas siya tapos nahulog ata, we don’t exactly know what happened. He was probably anxious and stressed, hindi siya sanay sa labas kasi sa loob lang yan ng bahay palagi. Kaya, no, hindi namin binuksan yung pinto kaya nakalabas,” she explained.

“I’ll miss sleeping beside you, my baby. I’ll miss taking a shower with you. kasi sasama ka, kasi gusto mo di tayo naghihiwalay kahit sa pagligo ko,” Vina Rachelle said.

Netizens, deeply disturbed by the treatment of the golden retriever, are urging the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and other government agencies to ensure justice for both Killua and its owners.

“Sana managot na yung gumawa nyan kay Killua, grabe walang kalaban laban yung aso ang sakit lang sa puso i hope you are happy crossing the rainbow bridge love you baby,” commented Lucille Tabafunda Lopez.

“Ipakulong mo po please lng ang sakit di ko kaya tapusin yung video ni doggy 😭😭,” Stephanie Baluis also commented.

Vina Rachelle’s posts about her beloved pet have reached 143k likes, 23k comments, and 235k reactions. Her videos, on the other hand, have garnered over 3 million views.

According to PAWS, they have already messaged Killua’s owner, but they have not yet received a response.

“We understand your anger towards Killua’s killer and call for justice. To do this, we need to be able to contact the owner to help them in filing criminal charges. If you or someone you know is in contact with the owner kindly connect us to them,” PAWS said in a post on X.