- Advertisement by Google -

Kim Taehyung, popularly known BTS’ V has earned the title ‘Idol of Idols’ for one good reason, even the stars look up to him.

Among them are members of Kpop group EMHYPEN.

In separate interviews, ENHYPEN members Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jake and Jay has revealed that they look up to Taehyungs talent and looks and that they want to follow his footsteps and be the idol that he is.

Even other artists from southeast asian countries was enamored by Taehyungs charm. Vietnamese Singer Dong Nhi in an interview said that V is “an ideal model for a star” citing V beinh “handsome, talented, having good dance skills and stage control, and his ability to handle situations with humor and grace.”

- Advertisement -

Japanese guitarist Hideaki Kikuchi was quoted to have said that V’s vocals is a “great weapon”

“V’s voice is a little husky, but it’s like a rich wind instrument. That’s a great weapon. Besides, he’s good at making melodies while breaking the rhythm”. The japanese musician said in an interview.

Nepalese singer-songwriter Abhaya Subba praised V’s onstage character.

“”His artistry on stage is unparalleled in terms of how he uses every part of his body (including his voice) to express his singularity.” she said.

In the Philippines, local celebrities also go gaga over V’s charm. Unkabogable Superstar Vice Ganda posted a photo of V’s merch.

Actress Bea Binene revealed on her twitter that she has been saving photos of Taehyung in her phone.

About Post Author