Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. has expressed his commitment to passing an ordinance that would provide free medical consultations for teaching and non-teaching personnel in the province.

Speaking at the turnover ceremony of the provincial government-donated printers in Aborlan on Monday, May 15, Ortega highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare services for teachers, particularly in the health facilities established by the provincial government.

“Tayo ay nagnanais na makapagpasa ng ordinansa na ang lahat ng mga guro, teaching and non-teaching ay magkaroon ng libreng konsultasyon sa ating mga pagamutan, ang mga ipinatayong ospital sa lalawigan,” he said.

Ortega also said that this measure has become more attainable due to the scholarships extended by the provincial government to medical professionals who are now rendering services in the government hospitals.

Teachers and Department of Education officials from Aborlan welcomed the proposal as a significant step towards the physical and mental well-being of educators.

The implementation of free medical consultations is expected to provide teachers an opportunity to address their health concerns and receive necessary medical attention without financial burdens.

