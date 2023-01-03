A local lawmaker is urging a face-to-face mass oath-taking ceremony for Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) passers in Palawan to save local board passers the expense of traveling to Manila.

In his privilege speech, Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. stated that some provinces and cities have scheduled oath takings for teachers between January 7 and March 5, 2023.

Addressing the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC), Ortega stated that oath-taking should be held in Palawan to reduce the costs borne by passers.

“Considering the geographical location of Palawan [it is selected as one of] testing centers for LET providing less expenses [and] humanitarian consideration,” Ortega said during his sponsorship speech.

LET was held in October 2022, and the results were released in December of the same year. More than 39,000 passers out of 91,648 took the elementary education examination, and 71,000 out of 139,574 took the secondary education examination.

Leonard Pabilona, one of the individuals who passed the LET, said that it would be a big help to those who want to join the new teacher’s oath-taking ceremony for less money.

“Agree ako. Kasi malaking tulong kapag meron oath-taking dito sa atin. Una, di na namin need pumunta ng ibang lugar para makapag-oath. Pangalawa, less gastos talaga siya, lalo na’t maraming dumaang gastusin netong pasko at bagong taon,” he said.

“Tsaka, nagawa naman na din before na meron dito sa Palawan sana magawa ulit ngayon dahil marami rin namang mga pumasa dito sa atin na Teachers,” Pabilona added.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan then passed a resolution requesting that PRC Chairperson Clarito Zamora take into account the face-to-face mass oath taking of LET passers in the province for humanitarian reasons.

