OrMin has highest number of COVID-19 active cases

Oriental Mindoro recorded 44 new cases in seven days (August 23-30), making it the province with the highest number of new cases this week. It now has 63 active cases according to the latest count of the Department of Health’s Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) case bulletin dated August 29.

As of August 31, 1:00 PM, Oriental Mindoro remains to have the highest number of active cases in MIMAROPA.

Other provinces have significantly seen fewer new cases this week, while Romblon and Marinduque have not reported any new cases since last Sunday (August 23). Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, only reported one new case Monday (August 24)

Palawan recorded only four new cases this week, the latest being the 17-year-old male returnee who is an El Nido resident. The province is also down to 24 active cases, with the towns of Roxas and Agutaya were announced COVID-free Sunday (August 30), with one recovery each.

Oriental Mindoro saw seven new cases August 23, 14 new cases Tuesday (August 25), and 23 Thursday (August 27).