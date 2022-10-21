The second meteor shower in October, Orionids, will be observed at its peak on Friday evening, the PAGASA astronomical diary noted.

The Orionid Meteor Shower, which was produced by comet 1P/Halley, is observable in the night skies from October 2 to November 7.

Around 14 meteors per hour will be observed tonight, October 21, at 10:30 p.m. to the dawn of the following day.

PAGASA stated that the Orionids can be seen with the naked eye and that no special equipment, such as telescopes or binoculars, is required.

It also told people to choose a dark place to watch away from city lights when the sky is clear and there is no moon to get the most out of the experience.

The presence of a nearly new moon in Leo presents minimal interference with the meteor shower observation, PAGASA added.

Before Orionids, the Draconid meteor shower was observed in the night skies during its peak on October 9.

About Post Author