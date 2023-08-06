The Joint Resolution for the Termination of the Oil Spill Response in Oriental Mindoro was formally signed on August 2, 2023 between the Provincial Government, national and local agencies, and private organizations.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Incident Commander Geronimo B. Tuvilla and Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito ‘Bonz’ Dolor agreed that the government will still continue to assist those affected individuals to recovery.

According to the latest record of the PCG, the combined forces of the private and public sectors deployed 893 responders to deal with the oil spill incident. From this number, 417 are from the PCG, while 211 are from the AFP, PNP, and other agencies; 232 from Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc., and 34 local volunteers.

Assistance reached P568,070,016.49 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its various programs such as Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT), Cash for Work Programs (CFW), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The DSWD also provided 140,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) throughout the province.

Moreover, 19,892 individuals continue to benefit from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay for our Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Cum Production and Skills Training program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Meanwhile, to support the fisherfolk in the province, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) provided assistance amounting to P60,308,393.50 through various interventions and programs. (GATS/PIA MIMAROPA)