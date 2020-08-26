Ordinance seeks to regulate vaping

The proposal includes a prohibition on the sale of VHTPs near school zones, selling VHTPs to persons under 21, and provision of designated vaping areas for private establishments.

A proposed ordinance is seeking to regulate the sale, consumption, and promotion of vaporized and heated tobacco products (VHTPs) in the province.

The proposal includes a prohibition on the sale of VHTPs near school zones, selling VHTPs to persons under 21, and provision of designated vaping areas for private establishments.

The ordinance is pending approval from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s Committee on Rules and Laws.

Provincial board member Ryan Maminta has authored the proposed ordinance detailing the proper sale, consumption, promotion, and marketing of VHTPs, commonly known as e-cigarettes, in the province.

The ordinance states that using VHTPs in public places, defined as enclosed areas such as places of worship, hospitals, healthcare facilities, and educational or recreational facilities intended for minors, is prohibited.

The ordinance also includes prohibiting the sale of VHTPs near school zones and to persons under 21 years old.

“The sale or distribution of VHTPs is prohibited within one hundred (100) meters from any point of the perimeter of a school, public playground or other facility frequented particularly by minors who are intended to be the principal users of such facility,” Section 7 of the ordinance reads.

Lastly, the ordinance requires establishments selling VHTPs to put up signage stating that it is unlawful to sell vape and e-cigarette products to individuals under 21 years old.

Proposed penalties range from P500 to P2,500, with possible revocation of business permits for VHTP sellers.

About the Author Patricia Laririt