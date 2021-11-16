The Puerto Princesa City Council on Monday approved an ordinance mandating the release of financial assistance for senior citizens on a semi-annual basis.

Councilor Nesario Awat, chairman of City Council Committee on Legal Matters and author of the ordinance, told Palawan News on Monday that senior citizens should receive their allowance every six months.

“Ang sinabi ni mayor dati magpapa-alam pa sya sa COMELEC and COA para instead na three months magiging six months na lang. Ang nasa isip ko ide-deny yan ng COA at COMELEC dahil ang nasa ordinance ay three months, kaya nag-file ako ng amendment ng ordinansa para in case of national emergency ay pwede nya ibigay ng semi-annually,” he said.

“Semi annually na ‘yong pagbibigay instead of three months,” he added.

- Advertisement -

This year, the P2,000 allowance of elderly was released on a quarterly basis.

“Ang in-address ko lang yung gustong gawin ni mayor na ibigay ‘yong allowance instead of quarterly ay magiging semi-annually,” Awat said.

In November 2020, the Council proposed an ordinance SDO No. 163-2020 increasing the allowance for the elderly from P1,500 to P2,000 quarterly.

“Mas maganda na maiwasan ‘yong tinatawag na contact. Wala namang masama kung semi-annually. Tingin ko wala namang magiging problema legally kasi nag amend na tayo sa ordinansa,” Awat said.