An ordinance to rename the Aborlan Medicare to Dr. Gerardo “Gerry” V. Ortega Memorial Hospital (DGVOMH) has been filed at the Provincial Board in appreciation and recognition of his invaluable service as a public servant.

Liga ng mga Barangay President and Provincial Board ex-officio member Ferdinand Zaballa filed the ordinance to rename the medicare hospital after the broadcast journalist on Tuesday, September 27.

According to Zabala, this measure seeks to recognize Ortega’s service as a provincial board member and his advocacy towards the environment and the protection of indigenous people’s rights.

“In appreciation and recognition of the invaluable service and contribution of Dr. Gerardo “Gerry” V. Ortega as a public servant, this piece of legislative measure aims to give honor by renaming Aborlan Medicare Hospital to Dr. Gerardo “Gerry” V. Ortega Memorial Hospital thereby imprinting his significant contributions not only in the municipality of Aborlan but also the entire province of Palawan,” Zaballa said in the ordinance.

As a legal basis, the local legislator cited a provision from the Local Government Code authorizing the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, in consultation with the Philippine Historical Commission to change the name of Provincial Hospitals and other health related facilties within its territorial jurisdiction.

The measure was referred to the Committee on Rules and Laws of the Provincial Board for deliberations.

Known to most Palaweños as ‘Doc Gerry’, the late veterinary doctor, broadcaster and environment and anti-corruption advocate was born and raised in the southern municipality of Aborlan. He is the son of Former Aborlan mayor Rafael “Totoy” Ortega Sr, and elder brother of incumbent 3rd District Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr.

Doc Gerry was murdered on January 24, 2011, in a thrift shop in Puerto Princesa City, following his exposé on the Malampaya Fund misuse.

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts