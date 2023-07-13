How about giving travel incentives to top-performing provincial government employees that will allow them to visit local tourist destinations while on vacation?

This proposal was raised in an ordinance filed this week by Board Member Roseller Pineda.

Pineda said the ordinance has three main purposes: to upgrade and establish another employee reward system, which is a non-monetary reward; to provide additional and specific incentives; and to give employees the chance to explore and experience the beauty of Palawan in order to support the local tourism industry of the different municipalities during lean or off-season.

The idea of giving travel incentives was first floated by Pineda during the Palawan Tourism Travel Fair in June, where he said there is a need for the tourism sector to address the lean or off-season of the tourism industry.

He explained that while the ordinance is for provincial government employees, it can also be adopted by municipalities through local ordinances.

“Makakatulong ito hindi lang sa personal capacity ng isang individual but also to the tourism industry of Palawan,” Pineda said in an interview.

“Kasi during lean or off season, ito yung chance na magkaroon pa rin ng turista para hindi na tayo magkaroon ng off season,” he added.

Furthermore, Pineda siad that if the travel incentive can aso be implemented in a natonal level or adopted by other LGUs throughout the country, it will also benefit Palawan being the number one tourist destination.

“If we can implement this in Palawan, gradually, with the intervention of the Department of Tourism, we may be able to advocate or appeal to the government to extend this program nationwide and provide travel incentives to outstanding workers,” he stated.