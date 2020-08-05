Ordinance filed to ban spitting and urinating in public in Palawan

Board member Sharon Abiog-Onda said Tuesday that the actions must be forbidden because they are offensive to public sensibilities and insulting to public and even private properties.

An ordinance prohibiting spitting and urinating in all public areas in the province has been filed at the Palawan provincial board.

Board member Sharon Abiog-Onda said Tuesday that the actions must be forbidden because they are offensive to public sensibilities and insulting to public and even private properties.

She said the prohibition of these acts would also help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The smell of urine and sputum in the environment are unhygienic and unsanitary. This prohibition would also help reduce the spread of diseases,” Onda said in her proposal.

They are proposed to be prohibited in any streets, highways, road, alley, sidewalks, parks, plaza, parking lots or any other vacant public and private properties not owned or controlled by the offender.

Under her proposal, first-time offenders can be penalized to pay a fine of P500; second offense P1,000, and third offense P2,000.

She said that if approved, the ordinance will be enforced by the barangay tanods, street sweepers, barangay officials, and local government units.

The matter has been referred to the committee on rules and laws for further discussion.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.