Operations are back to normal Monday morning at the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA), a source said.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) source in the city, Philippine Airlines (PAL) was the first flight out at 7:45 a.m.

“Nag-resume na kanina, naging busy lang dahil inasikaso yong mga na cancel ang flights kahapon. Dire-diretso na ulit ang operation, naintindihan naman nila. Kagabi sa iba nag-resume na din,” the source told Palawan News in a phone call.

In a press statement issued last night, January 1, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said CAAP’s Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) returned normal operations after technical issues were encountered in the afternoon that resulted flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The ATMC, which controls and supervises all inbound and outbound flights and overflights within Philippine airspace, encountered technical difficulties at 9:49 a.m. local time, he said.

He stated that a power outage caused the loss of communication, radio, radar, and the internet.

Bautista explained that the system issue disrupted flights at NAIA and other airports across the nation.

“The primary cause identified was a problem with the power supply and the degraded uninterrupted power supply which had no link to the commercial power and had to be connected to the latter manually. The secondary problem was the power surge due to the power outage which affected the equipment,” he added.

The transport chief added that the ATMC resumed limited operations at 4:00 p.m. and normal operations at 5:50 p.m., while equipment restoration is ongoing.

The DOTr and CAAP continue to coordinate, he added, with the MIAA and the airlines, as well as other airport operators in the country including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Clark International Airport, and Davao International Airport.

Bautista also stated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is aware of the situation and has instructed authorities to assist affected passengers.

