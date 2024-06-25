Authorities apprehended four individuals over the weekend for violating customs and tariff law by trading illicit cigarettes worth ₱152,540 at Sitio Bugtongin, Bataraza town, southern Palawan.

The operation carried out around 3 p.m. on June 23 by joint police units resulted in the arrest of Alias Bo, 30, a resident of Brgy. Bangcalaan, Balabac, also in southern Palawan, along with three others from Sitio Marabon, Brgy. Bancalaan, Balabac, the Police Provincial Office stated in a report.

They seized nine master cases and 76 reams of Fort Cigarettes from their possession.

The inventory of seized items was conducted on-site in the presence of the apprehended individuals and witnessed by a barangay councilor of Brgy. Tagnato, Bataraza, Palawan.

The confiscated items will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, for further processing and documentation.