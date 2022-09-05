- Advertisement by Google -

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) will soon distribute the “Conflict Sensitive and Peace Promotion: A Guidebook for Government Communicators” which was launched at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday.

OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said they will initially provide a copy of the guidebook for each information and communication office of government agencies.

“Maganda ito kasi magiging parang (This is good because it will be like a) peace promotion. Meaning, we will have a guidebook that will prevent provocative and aggressive statements that can offend and create divide,” Galvez said during the launch.

“With the call of the President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) to really unite and also to have peace and order, isa sa mga ano [intensyon] natin talaga (one of our intentions really) is protective communication to convey the message that the Marcos administration is really for peace and we really want to achieve lasting peace for Filipinos within this administration,” he added.

Galvez said the guidebook will eventually be distributed to schools and used in seminars and workshops as basis on how to craft a diplomatic message and promote conflict sensitivity.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Assistant Director Lee Ann Pattugalan of the Office of the Press Secretary-News and Information Bureau expressed their support for the project.

“This guidebook, which equips communicators with tools and strategies for deeper understanding of conflict resolution of such importance, will be assured to make great strides in our never-ending pursuit of our democratic cause,” Cruz-Angeles said through a video message.

“Aside from supporting this guidebook, I would like to call on everyone here, from different departments and agencies, to participate in OPAPRU’s workshops and capacity-building activities to enable us to further help the government in promoting a culture of peace,” Pattugalan said in her speech.

The guidebook was produced from the combined inputs of government communication and information officers and the academe, and gathered by OPAPRU Communications and Public Affairs Services.

The launch was also part of OPAPRU’s month-long celebration of the National Peace Consciousness Month.

