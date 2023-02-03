Approximately 6,000 Palaweño farmers and fishermen have benefited from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist’s (OPA) programs and services.

The “Provision of Assistance to Rice Seeds Growers” program has benefited 10 accredited rice farmers from Taytay and Narra. These farmers were able to produce 4,458 sacks of quality rice.

An estimated 2,155 farmers from various municipalities received training in 65 OPA trainings on topics like fisheries, high-value crops, corn, and organizational capacity leadership.

Farmers and fisherfolks, numbering 3,590, from Sofronio Española, Roxas, Quezon, El Nido, Aborlan, San Vicente, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, Balabac, Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay and Bataraza were provided with technical assistance through farm and home visits and field monitoring, learning sessions kn fertilization, pest and disease control, pruning, time of harvesting and others under the ‘Provision of Technical Assistance’ program.

122 individuals graduated from the Farmers Field School (FFS) for Rice, Corn and Vegetable Production in tge municipalities of Sofronio Española, Narra at and Taytay

Currently, there are 14 demonstration farms all over the province whose services include handling of agricultural machines.

The Sustainable and Innovative Agriculture (SINAG) sa Balay sa Oma in Brgy. Irawan is still open as a learning site to all who want to venture into agriculture as a certified Agricultural Training Institute MIMAROPA and aLearning Site for Agriculture.

Meanwhile, services of the OPA also include the ‘Provision of Technical Assistance’ for fisherfolks under the ‘Fishery Management Services’ as well as the regular conduct of Red Tide Monitoring and Agri Engineering Services Food Always in the Home (FAITH) Program.

The Provincial Agricultural Center (RAC) in Brgy. Irawan and those in Dumaran and El Nido are still operational.

The accomplishments of the OPA highlights the vision and objectives of the provincial government to improve the agricultural industry and the quality of life of the farmers and fisherfolks as well as to ensure food security in the province of Palawan.

