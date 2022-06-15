The provincial government is aiming to intensify efforts to promote organic agriculture among local farmers, in support of the agriculture department’s ‘Food Always In The Home’ initiative.

Dr. Romy Cabungcal, provincial agriculturist, noted that while Palawan is not yet ready for a major shift to organic farming, the practice can be targeted at least in the area of vegetable production.

“Titingnan din natin ang organic agriculture, how we can intensify ‘yong organic agriculture. Sa ngayon hindi pa natin kaya talaga na we go fully organic. Baka ang ating organic agriculture will look at vegetable production because of the awareness ng tao sa health issues, ,” he said.

He said that the OPA continuously pushes the development of learning sites agriculture as well as grassroots implementation of the practice.

- Advertisement -

Cabungcal added that the provincial government is continuing with its financial assistance program that provides fertilizers to local farmers.

“May limitation pa rin tayo talaga kasi as far as Palawan is concerned. Ang atin ay hybridization for rice. We want to achieve din ‘yong certain productivity natin sa rice, basta ang tutok ay nandon pa rin ‘yong good agricultural practices,” he said.