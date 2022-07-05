Republic Act 11887, which mandates the increase of hospital beds at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) from 100 to 400, has been signed into law.

The measure was introduced by former 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. on November 2021 as House Bill No. 6479 and was enacted into law on June 30 along with other 29 hospital bills.

According to the law, an increase in bed capacity should be implemented not more than three years from the date of approval.

“The authorized bed capacity of the Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Province of Palawan, is hereby increased from 100 to 400 which shall be implemented for a period of not more than three years from the approval of the act,” the law said.

The ONP was founded in 1901 with a 20-bed capacity.

The new law also stated that upon consultation with ONP, appropriate agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Civil Service Commission (CSC) will determine the hospital’s personnel requirements.