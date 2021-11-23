The Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) said it is still determining the actual circumstances behind the death of a 22-year old Covid patient earlier reported to have jumped off from the isolation ward of the hospital building Sunday.

Dr. Melecio Dy, ONP director, said there was no fracture or injury on the patient after he was found in a sitting position on the ground below the first level of the building.

“Ongoing fact-finding as standard procedure of the hospital. A team started today to work on this matter,” he said in a text message.

“Initial report from staff indicates no injury, fracture noted on the patient. The patient was found by staff sitting at the corner not directly under the window. CCTV on his room shows that the patient slowly got out of the window of his room,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The patient had been admitted for difficulty of breathing. He reportedly tested negative in an antigen test, but was confined to isolation because he had troubling x-ray findings.

“Upon admission, severe difficulty of breathing na ang patient. Pneumonia, poor oxygenation na siya,” Dy said.

Likewise, ONP medical chief Dr. Audie Cipriano said in a phone interview on Monday that the patient was swabbed post-mortem for RT-PCR testing to determine if he had COVID-19.