Only two new COVID-19 cases recorded from February 22-28

Palawan recorded only two new COVID-19 cases during the week of February 22 to 28, both of which were classified as “imported”.

The province also recorded a total of 27 recoveries.

Palawan has a total of 19 active cases as of Sunday (February 28), with Puerto Princesa down to 16 active cases and three from the municipalities.

The two added cases consist of one patient from Roxas recorded on February 24 and one patient from Puerto Princesa City added on February 23.

The city government adjusted the curfew hours to 12 a.m.-5 a.m. on February 27, and is set to meet again on March 6 to discuss whether areas of Barangays Sta. Monica and Tiniguiban will be released from their “critical zones” status.

On Saturday, the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) declared that it will no longer implement the general rule for individuals traveling between provinces to undergo RT-PCR tests and mandatory quarantine. This pronouncement came after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Sinopharm vaccines would be arriving in the country on Sunday. However, local government units (LGUs) may still implement these requirements if needed.

Palawan has yet to ease its travel restrictions, with entry ports still under remaining essentially closed to commercial traffic.

For recoveries, Puerto Princesa recorded one recovery Monday, one on Thursday, 16 on Friday (14 local patients and two imported cases), and six on Sunday (five local patients and one imported case).

Meanwhile, Aborlan recorded two recoveries on Monday while Coron recorded one recovery on Friday.

Towns that remain without recorded COVID-19 cases are Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands.