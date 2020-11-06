Online survey among Palawan netizens on opening of tourism underway; cash prizes await lucky participants

The survey, according to the firm iOptions Ventures, “seeks to measure Palaweños’ sentiments regarding local tourism in the province under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), their willingness to travel under the circumstances, and their perceptions towards plans to reopen the province for domestic tourism. “

A private research organization has rolled out a survey among Palaweños on local tourism in Palawan. To encourage netizens to participate in the limited survey, the firm that launched it is offering generous cash prizes through a raffle among respondents.

The survey, according to the firm iOptions Ventures, “seeks to measure Palaweños’ sentiments regarding local tourism in the province under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), their willingness to travel under the circumstances, and their perceptions towards plans to reopen the province for domestic tourism. “

The survey is being conducted online from November 5-13, 2020. The survey form may be accessed through this link: http://bit.ly/PalawanTourism2020.

Qualified respondents will have the chance to win the following cash prizes: Php 10,000 (1 winner), Php 5,000 (2 winners), Php 2,500 (2 winners), Php 1,000 (3 winners), and Php 500 (16 winners). The raffle will be done at the end of the survey period (November 14, 2020).

On top of this, iOptions Ventures Corp. will also give away a Php 50 load as token of appreciation to the first 20 respondents who will accomplish our survey from every town and city in Palawan. Load tokens will be sent out on November 12 and 13, 2020.

Incorporated in 2017 and with almost two decades of survey research experience, iOptions Ventures Corp. is a research firm focused on conducting studies relevant to the daily lives of Filipinos. More information about the firm may be found in its official website www.ioptionsventures.com.