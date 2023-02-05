J&T Express has received additional criticism from sellers alleging that their riders failed to deliver packages to their intended recipients.

Actor Benj Manalo, wife of Bubble Gang comedienne Lovely Abella, showed numerous returned packages to their online RTW store Benly’s in yet another viral video on the social networking site TikTok.

“Ayan na nga, so totoo ang balita, mga suki. Grabe, ano na, J&T? Ano na itong mga (return to sender) RTS niyo? Ano na itong mga RTS niyo? Ito na ba yong mga hindi niyo dini deliver? Tapos para lang kumita lang kayo?” Manalo stated this in a Tiktok video posted on his verified @benjmanalo_ account, which has 882.4k followers.

“J&T sana kumilos naman kayo regarding this kung paano niyo masosolve ito. Kasi kung katamaran ng mga riders ninyo ito tapos nilalagay nilang return to sender pagkinausap namin ang customer, hindi naman sila kinokontak ng rider, sasabihin return to sender tapos magbabayad kami ng shipping fee sa inyo kayo lang ang kumita,” Manalo appealed.

Video credit Tiktok verified account @benjmanalo_

Manalo expressed how he can’t believe that stories about J&T’s RTS are, in fact, true.

Earlier, online entrepreneur Jana Berenguer shared on social media how riders of J&T mishandled her packages, resulting in negative customer reviews.

Berenguer also stated that the riders returned products that had not been claimed by the intended recipients. She discovered, however, that the recipients had not been notified of the deliveries.

“Paano naman kami dito? May mga packers kaming binabayaran nagbabayad ako, nagpapasweldo, tapos ito ang gagawin niyo. Guys, ayos naman tayo,” he added.

To date, Manalo’s video has garnered 1.6 million views and 8,280 comments from his followers, some of whom claim to have not received their products because they were allegedly not at home when their packages were delivered.

“Problema ko today yan… unreachable daw ako pero wala naman tumatawag sa akin… then di sila sumasagot sa text at call ko… J&T [insert angry emoji],” commented Tiktok user Nica Manangan Ramirez 16 hours ago.

“Ay nangyari sa akin yan. Wala [daw] tao sa bahay samantalang hindi ako umaalis ng bahay. Ni hindi man lang tumawag sa fon,” said another user, Mother Adi.

There were also those who defended J&T, stating that their services in their area are acceptable.

“Depende po ata if saang branch ng J&T. On time naman po yung delivery ngJ&T dito sa amin,” said Jose Markyl.

Erjunmie Duso also said: “Buti na lang J&T dito sa amin masisipag kaya laging dumadating parcel namin sa tamang araw.

About Post Author