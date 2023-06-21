The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said it has rescued three victims, including an online influencer after being recruited by scamming companies guised as call center firms.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the victims were brought back to the country after being recruited by a trafficking syndicate in Myanmar.

“One of the victims was even an online influencer, with more than 10,000 subscribers,” he said.

The influencer, along with two other victims, left the country pretending to be Singapore-bound tourists last April.

They recalled being recruited for a position in a call center company in Thailand, only to be redirected to Yangon in Myanmar and coerced to work for scamming companies.

Such a scheme is similar to the modus operandi being called out by Interpol, which was described to be rapidly emerging across the globe.

With the increasing reports of Filipinos being victimized, Tansingco reiterated his warning on job seekers.

“Huwag matigas ang ulo, napakarami nang nabiktima, paulit-ulit na ang mga nangyayari sa kanila (Don’t be hard-headed, there have been numerous victims, this happens repeatedly),” he said.

Tansingco insisted that leaving the country in the guise of a tourist increases the chances of falling into the hands of the human traffickers.

“We have received reports of victims being physically abused by these traffickers,” he added.

Tansingco said job seekers should be vigilant against recruiters on various online platforms.

He also urged them to coordinate and course their employment compliance through the Department of Migrant Workers. (PNA)