A courier company has been criticized on social media after an online seller went to the networking site TikTok to talk about the bad experience she had with its package delivery services.

Jana Berenguer, an online entrepreneur, recently posted a video of herself showing a tub of her cookies that she said had been broken by a J&T Express delivery driver because of bad handling.

“Guys, Parañaque lang ito… nasira. Tingnan niyo yong box, ano ito, inipit na ganoon? Ginanoon? Guys, naman, J&T,” the owner of Kusina Berenguer said, showing the cookie tub she was selling and hinting at the short distance of her package delivery.

Despite being packed with bubble wrap inside and outside the box and a fragile label, the tub of cookies was apparently damaged.

Berenguer also said that the riders returned products that hadn’t been claimed by the people who were supposed to get them. She discovered, however, that they had failed to notify the recipients of their deliveries.

“May bubble wrap na ito sa loob, naka-box pa. May bubble wrap pa sa labas. Ano pa ang gusto niyo, at na-crack niyo yung bucket? At sobrang tibay ng bucket na ito. Ito ang pinaka matibay na bucket. Ito ang pinaka mahal pa. I really don’t know, I’ve been adjusting with you, J&T just for me to cater to my followers, to our customers para umabot sa kanila yong cookies, and then will do this to us?” Berenguer said.

“Ang daming nagsasabi hindi nila nare-receive dahil hindi tumatawag ang rider tapos ibabalik sa amin RTS (return to sender) tapos sasabihin ninyo wala yung customer pero naghihintay, I mean we are trying to do business here,” she added.

She admitted that she and J&T make mistakes from time to time, but she urged the courier service to instruct its drivers not to tamper with deliveries.

Berenguer said that because of J&T, online sellers like her get bad reviews from their clients. “You can’t control people from giving us bad reviews because they get this.”

She lamented that everything she does is for her son Alonzo, who has cerebral palsy with extrapyramidal and requires long-term medical care.

Netizens were quick to comment on the post, sharing their own delivery company experiences.

“Totoo po yan. Hindi sila tatawag na magdedeliver sila tapos galit sila pag wala ka sa bahay,” Zhel Santiago commented.

“Grabe na talaga ang J&T. Tapos kung minsan hindi pa idedeliver tapos itatag na lang sa RTS. Kawawa ang seller,” Yummy Gummy My Tummy said.

In the end, Berenguer appealed to J&T to fix their issues to avoid disgruntling the customers.

“J&T naman. Konting ayos naman,” she said.

Her video post had already been viewed 1.7M times, with 110.6k hearts, and 2,616 comments to date.

