Online celebration of ‘2nd Pista Y ang Cuyunon’ in Puerto Princesa

The virtual presentations aired live on the city tourism Facebook page from August 28 to 30, highlighted on the thick Cuyunon culture, including dances, speeches, folk songs, and poetry.

Puerto Princesa City will celebrate its “2nd Pista Y ang Cuyonon” online this weekend, as mass gatherings remain prohibited.

Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, who authored City Ordinance No. 934 declaring the first week of August as the “Cuyunon Cultural Week”, stressed the importance of Cuyunon culture and how present-time technology significantly aided in evolving the language.

Dumara Datu Higinio “Buddy” Mendoza Jr., an advocate advancing Cuyonon culture, encouraged the youth to express themselves through the local language, pointing out that today’s youths are “not proud” of the Cuyonon language citing an example that makes the language more significant.

“’Yong mga kabataan natin kinakahiya nila ‘yong Cuyonon. You know the Cuyonon is the richest language in the world. Halimbawa, ‘yong mga langgam. Sa US or English, white at red ant. Sa tagalog, langgam. Sa Cuyonon lahat ng langgam may pangalan. Mayroon tayong baga-baga, mayroon tayong sirem, lague, palamingko, buto-buto kaya itong Cuyonon very rich sa language,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza also encouraged all Cuyonon parents to teach their children the language.

The festival featured a selection of best Cuyonon songs that kicked off with “Sa Kapoporoan”, a Cuyonon music composed by Jose and Fe Tria Fernandez. A dialogue or “iristoryan” with Mendoza also discussed ways to cultivate the Cuyunon culture that particularly focused on means of how the youth of Puerto Princesa can embrace the Cuyunon language.

The virtual presentation are still available for viewing on the Puerto Princesa Tourism Facebook page.

Part 1: https://www.facebook.com/ppctourism/videos/745342119595900/?app=fbl

Part 2: https://www.facebook.com/573075732737733/posts/3855887974456476/?app=fbl