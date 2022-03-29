Two men were injured in a stabbing and shooting incident in Purok Trece, Barangay Inagawan Sub, Puerto Princesa City, at around 10:30 in the evening on Monday, March 28.

Johnny Candong Lacosta, 54, and a certain Ryry Marquez, who is also a stabbing suspect, were identified as the victims, while Lacosta’s younger brother, Jimmmy Candong Lacosta, was identified as the shooter.

P/Lt. Alan delos Santos, leader of the 2nd Platoon of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC), contacted from Inagawan Sub informing of a stabbing incident, according to a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO). After that, an investigation team led by P/Lt. Bryan Rayoso was dispatched to investigate the incident.

When police arrived, the live-in partner of one of Johnny, Marisa Lisian Duka, told them that Ryry and him were having a drinking session at the home of a man named Norman Abrina at 5 p.m. on March 28.

They moved to their house after a while, Marisa recalled, and while in the kitchen, Johnny offered Ryry food and spare clothes.

Marisa alleged she then heard someone calling for help from the kitchen area, and when she went out to see who it was and what was going on, she discovered her live-in partner Johnny bleeding from a knife wound, while Ryry yelled “Bahala na kayo dyan!”

Ryry had fled the area and had not been seen until his body was found in Purok Trese at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The police report said upon follow up investigation, they apprehended Jimmy, alias Balat, at his brother Johnny’s house.

As of this writing, a request for crime scene processing has been sent to the City Forensic Unit. Its result has yet to be disclosed.