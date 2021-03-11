One Time, Big Time police operation nets 90 crime suspects

Ninety individuals were arrested in a six-day “intensified enhanced managing police operations” of the regional police office.

Formerly called “One Time, Big Time” operations, the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA said the arrests were made in 74 police operations conducted from March 4 that ran until Wednesday afternoon, March 10.

Police Brigadier General Pascual G. Muñoz Jr., regional director, in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, said the back-to-back police operations were an “all-out war” campaign against crimes in the region, in support to the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte and Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas.

Of the total arrests made, seven were identified “most wanted persons” (MWP), including Alexander Oliverio, rank 1 in MWP list in the municipality of Sta. Cruz in Marinduque province for violation of RA 7610; Roberto Ramos, rank 2 in MWP list in the municipality Victoria in Oriental Mindoro for the crimes of murder and frustrated murder; Jemel Magbanua, rank 3 in MWP list in the municipality of Narra in Palawan province for rape; Zoren Burgos, rank 3 in MWP list in the municipality Socorro in Oriental Mindoro province for the crime of rape in relation to RA 7610; Romeo Tiston Jr., rank 3 in MWP list in the Boac in Marinduque province for violation of RA 7610; Relan Española, rank 5 in MWP list in Puerto Princesa City for violation of Section 5 of RA 9262; and Mark Romy Rucio, rank 7 in MWP list in the municipality Naujan in Oriental Mindoro province for the crime of rape.

Ten individuals were arrested for violations of illegal drugs with a total of 51 sachets of shabu confiscated approximately weighing 8.625 grams amounting to more or less Php 57,500.00; seven culprits were arrested for illegal logging with confiscation of 1,757.83 board feet of timber and seven sacks of charcoal; six were arrested for illegal gambling with confiscated bet money amounting to P9,500 in violation of RA 8550; four were arrested for violation of RA 8550 and confiscation of two fish nets and 20 kilograms of assorted fish amounting to Php P3,000; and two personalities were arrested for the service of search warrant on firearms and illegal drugs.

The regional police authorities said all nabbed individuals remained in custody of the police as criminal charges were processed.

