With a vision to elevate the productivity of Palaweños in mechanical operations, a local entrepreneur has offered a broad range of quality power tools to its clients at affordable prices.

Pearl Yap has been in the motorcycle spare parts and accessories business for years and has already familiarized herself with the demand for tools needed to effectively respond to her customers.

Her family business, Willy Motorcycle Parts and Accessories, located in Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, has already become one of the established suppliers of motorcycle spare parts across the province.

Her interest led her to think of bringing effective tools to the local market at a price that could be afforded by the general public. In May, she became the first distributor of Total Tools in Palawan and recently opened her store along Malvar Street.

“Aside from being interested in hardware materials, what really got me into this new market space was the need for efficiency in accomplishing work. I saw the improvement in performance and speed of my mechanic when they used power tools in doing their repair and maintenance,” she said.

Despite competing with huge brands in the local market, Yap was pleased to see the reception of buyers and their familiarity with the quality of Total Tools.

The store initially displayed various power and hand tools, and it will soon include other types of tools to cater to different markets.

Yap believes that bringing a complete line of productivity tools to Palawan will encourage higher work performance and ensure the safety of workers.

“The hassle and risk of purchasing from an unknown source will be minimized. Everything is already here. They can be productive anytime, anywhere,” she added.

Bringing Total Tools to Palawan will help build a community that is safe and effective, she said. The store commits to continuous innovation to satisfy the needs of locals in their everyday lives.eryday lives.

