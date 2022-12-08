Did you know that a 22-year-old Palaweño was one of the backup dancers in BTS Jungkook’s music video “Dreamers” for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Allen Charles Saguion never thought he would dance with Jungkook given the number of professional dancers who tried out to be a part of the music video (MV) for the international football tournament, which is being held in the Arab country Qatar for the first time.

The youngest member and vocalist of the boy band BTS, Jeon Jungkook, also known by his stage name Jungkook, is the first South Korean artist to perform in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. The idol performed in front of 60,000 people at Al Bayt Stadium and thousands more who watched or live-streamed the official opening on television or online.

“It started when I auditioned for the FIFA World Cup music video early in July 2022. A lot of people went to the audition. We all did solo dance routines. A few days later, I received a message that I got it and that was the start of numerous music videos and projects that happened,” Allen told Palawan News.

Allen Charles Saguion (2nd from left) joins BTS Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 music video.

“I never imagined dancing with any of the BTS members because there are so many professional dancers out there who are qualified to work with big artists like JK. For me, that luck was the 1% out of 100. Noong una po hindi po namin alam kung sino yung mga singer doon sa project na binigay sa amin,” he added.

He and other artists who apply and audition for “big” projects are required to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), which could backfire if leaks occur.

Allen shared that because he has earned trust, he also qualified to join the production of the music video “Arhbo”, featuring Ozuna and Gims, and other previous MVs for the international football event.

“Nakasama na rin po ako sa mga naunang FIFA MV 2022 tulad ng Arhbo, featuring Ozuna & Gims. And many other music videos with international artists and made my way up to JK’s music video,” he said.

“Noong nalaman namin na si JK ay kasama sa MV, at first hindi rin kami makapaniwala. Lahat ay sobrang excited but you got to act professional lang palagi and always give your 100%,” Allen, who has been dancing since he was 10-years-old, added.

Watch the Dreamers music video

He is not the only Filipino in the Dreamers MV. There were also seven others who auditioned, just like he did.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dance with one of the most famous Kpop artists in the world presented itself while he was on a vacation in Qatar for two months to see her mother, Cyril Saguion.

“Actually, I came here for a two-month vacation to see my mother, who has been working here for 10 years. Then I looked for dance classes in Qatar; I saw some opportunities to expose myself and show people what I was capable of,” he added, stating that he never misses an opportunity.

“And now I can finally say that I am living one of my dreams of becoming a dancer and choreographer here at Brava Studios Qatar. I’ve been teaching beginner, intermediate, and advanced hip-hop for nearly 5 months now,” he said.

Meeting JK

The third-year student of Palawan State University’s (PSU) Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication described meeting Jungkook as “surreal,” not realizing how tall he was.

He said Jungkook greeted all of the dancers the first time they were introduced and would always bow whenever he wants to say thank you, or acknowledge something.

“First impression ko kay JK noong pagpasok niya sa set ay napansin ko agad na sobrang tangkad niya in person. Binati niya lahat ng dancers pagpasok. Lagi siyang nagbabow at doon palang makikita mo kung gaano ka-humble at doon ka mas mabibilib sa pagiging down to earth niya, thinking that he’s a very big artist,” he said.

“Matagal ko na pong napapakinggan yung mga tugtog nila dahil marami din akong kaibigan na Kpop fans and I love their music because as a dancer, yung mga songs ng BTS ay masarap sayawin at very mood changer sila,” he added.

Dancing with Jungkook opened his eyes to the possibility that anything, even for someone hailing from a relatively remote island province like Palawan, could become a reality so long as they put their full focus and effort into achieving their goals.

“Dahil sa experience na makasayaw kasama ang isang big artist katulad ni JK, natutunan kong huwag matakot na sundan yung gusto mo sa buhay dahil lang sa mga sinasabi ng iba. At wag sukuan ang iyong pangarap!” he said.

Allen will return to PSU next year to continue his studies.

