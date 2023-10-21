The One Meralco Foundation recently provided an 8-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the Acosta Water Pumping Station in Barangay Sibaltan, El Nido, to extend full access to clean water to a greater number of Cuyonon residents.

The goal of Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco’s) social arm is to empower the rural community, with a special concentration on 300 houses, the majority of which are Cuyonon ethnic group members.

The water pumping station operates under the supervision of the Municipal Economic Enterprises and Development Office (MEEDO) of the municipality.

Before the provision of solar power by the One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the water source relied on a diesel generator, incurring high operational costs.

OMF said the transition from diesel to alternative power is expected to bring significant cost savings to MEEDO, leading to improved water distribution to the homes in Barangay Sibaltan.