Known as Bea Jr, Beatriz Susana Zobel de Ayala, had texted me for a request. To me it was unusual as it was utterly special – “Father Eugene, please do the honor of doing the First Reading in the Funeral Mass for Tío Alfonso.” It was unusual since it is supposedly assigned to a family member (It was her brother Fernando who did the Second Reading). It became doubly unusual since I am a priest who would normally do the Gospel Reading. Nonetheless, I unhesitatingly acceded to the request.

Why was it so? Her tío or uncle, brother of Don Jaime (Bea Jr’s father), is a dear friend to me.

I was then studying in Spain (2010) when mine and that of Don Alfonso’s path had crossed. As a “somebody” in his own right, Don Alfonso was humble enough to have taken the first step to reach out to me. He sent me a message then – “Yo soy Alfonso Zobel de Ayala. Father Eugene, is it possible to call you?” Deeply courteous and being unassuming would come naturally from Don Alfonso’s persona. I replied to his message and connected then and there. The rest has been a wonderful story of faith and friendship.

I would not forget our first meet up. It was for lunch. It so happen that I have arrived in his place much earlier than what was supposedly agreed upon. I came around at 12 noontime. It slipped my mind that I was then in Spain where comida or almuerzo is customarily set by 2 in the afternoon. But then again, as a gracious host, Don Alfonso had to do things in a flash and had proverbially dropped everything to attend to his humble guest. When all was settled, he quipped, “Ahora, tenemos el tiempo en nuestros manos .., y el mundo entero.” (Well then, we have all the time now … including the whole world.)

Indeed. We had the whole time and the entire world as we were conversing. We had talked about just anything under the sun – people, culture, archaeology, the arts, religiosity, international current events, travel, family, among others. Lo and behold, the sun was about to set when we had to part ways. Though we were actually many decades apart in our age, there was not a tinge of a generation gap between us. And while he was “an Ayala,” there was never an air or something of an upper hand that he exuded. On the contrary, he was the one who was all candid and simple in manners and all. Effortlessly, he made me feel comfortable and so at home. In addition to everything else, Don Alfonso would be genuinely interested to stories I shared as he kept on throwing follow-up questions. In other words, he was such a good and the sincerest listener.

Interestingly, even while I have already finished my stint in Spain studying and had returned back home to the Philippines, Don Alfonso and I would still keep updating each other. What I find rather amusing was that we do keep each other connected via airmail. Yes, that’s correct – not email but the old-fashioned snail mail. For how can somebody who owns a giant telecommunications company in the country could be so down-to-earth and too simple in his ways and in choices. Quite honestly, I must have missed receiving those kinds of personal letters.

Last August 1, I was planning to call Don Alfonso up. I have developed that habit of connecting with him every August 1 since he considered it as his personal feast day – St. Alphonsus de Liguori. Unfortunately, a day before it, he finally succumbed to the Big C. He has long been battling with it. On those times of struggle, I am witness as to how God purged him and had allowed himself to transform into becoming the better version of his humanness and to arrive at profoundest footing of his religious faith.

Going back to the Funeral Mass (held in Santuario de San Antonio in Forbes Park), at the concluding part before the inurnment, I went on, albeit unplanned, to deliver the last message for Don Alfonso. Again, this is very unusual since the practice is that an immediate family member would deliver the last farewell cum thank-you speech. And so I said towards the end of my funeral oration, “… It has been a terrific friendship. Muchas gracias a ti. Adios, amigo mio.”

Candidly too, I express gratitude to Bea Jr for her text message. Her sincere gesture exquisitely manifests that of a distinctive Ayala trait – friendly, humble and warm. I can say more about Bea Jr. herself as a friend, but that should be for another article. Meanwhile, I dare say that may their tribe just continue to increase.